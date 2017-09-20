Jenelle Evans Vows To Not Give Up Precious Son Kaiser Without A Fight — I’m A ‘Great Mom’

Jenelle Evans is terrified of losing one of her kids again! But after her mom’s latest explosive claims, the ‘Teen Mom’ is facing a custody battle with her son Kaiser’s grandma. Jenelle’s prepared to fight HARD!

Jenelle Evans‘, 25, family drama just seems to get messier and messier! The latest? Jenelle ranted on Twitter last week about how her mom, Barb, is trying to have her “kids taken away” from her, and since then, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jenelle is not going down without a fight. In fact, she thinks she’s a perfectly capable mom! Barb however, and Jenelle’s second child, Kaiser‘s, 3, grandmother, Doris, would beg to differ. Doris is reportedly fighting for emergency custody of Kaiser, in court papers obtained by Radar Online, after Barb claimed to the media outlet that Jenelle was under CPS investigation for allegedly testing positive for marijuana and passing it along to her newborn daughter Ensley, 9 months, after giving birth to her. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

“Jenelle is sick and tired of being on the receiving end of her mom’s venom,” a source close to Jenelle told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Whatever Jenelle does, no matter how hard she tries, it’s never enough for Barbara.” Jenelle and her mother have always had a rocky relationship to say the least. Barb even has full custody of the Teen Mom‘s first child, son Jace, 8. “I can’t send [Jace] over there when that’s happened [Ensley testing positive for drugs],” Barb told Radar. “I don’t want to put him in that atmosphere.” Jenelle, however, apparently thinks both her mom and Doris are completely over exaggerating.

“Jenelle thinks her mom is totally behind this latest legal drama — that she’s been stirring up trouble, gossiping, and encouraging Doris to file for custody — the situation is pretty toxic,” our insider explained. “Jenelle believes she’s a great mom, and that Doris and Barbara are exaggerating, and blowing things all out of proportion. Has Jenelle made mistakes along the way? Of course she has, but she’s learned from them. Is she perfect? No, but then nobody is.”

With Jenelle’s wedding to David Eason coming up in just a few days, this legal battle is the last thing the reality star wants on her plate. Plus, “Jenelle was heartbroken when Jace was taken away from her,” the source added. “So you better believe she’s not going to give up Kaiser without a fight.”

