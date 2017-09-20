Kanye West & JAY-Z Reportedly Will Meet ‘Soon’ To Settle $3.5 Million Tidal Feud: Burying The Hatchet?

JAY-Z and Kanye West are planning to get in a room together and put their feud to rest, according to a Sept. 20 report! So when will they end their $3.5 million Tidal dispute and beef over what Kanye said at his concert?

JAY-Z, 47, and Kanye West, 39, “will be meeting face-to-face soon to squash their latest beef,” sources claim to TMZ in a Sept. 20 report. Okay, so that’s not a solid date or anything, but at least they’re thinking about it!

As we know, the two are at war over Kanye’s comments made in-concert about JAY and his family last fall. As an aside, both rappers’ lawyers have been working to settle the dispute over the $3.5 million Kanye is owed by Tidal, but sources tell the site that Ye and JAY haven’t agreed to settle because of that lingering rage. “The impasse had nothing to do with their business dispute,” the site reports, “They couldn’t settle because they each harbor animosity toward the other.”

Yep, JAY-Z was furious after Kanye went after his fam (Beyonce and Blue Ivy) during his show in October 2016, and it looks like he’s not going to let it go until he and Kanye talk it out. “The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face,” one source shares with TMZ, “When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.” See more photos of Kanye West’s biggest feuds here.

The good news is that both men are ready to meet, the site reports, and it’ll “go down soon.” We’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye and JAY-Z will make up? If not, tell us whose side you’re on here!