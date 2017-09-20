‘This Is Us’: Everything We Know About Jack’s Death — So Far

How Jack died is the biggest questions fans want answered in season 2. With the premiere just one week away, here’s a list of the key things we know for sure about the beloved character’s demise. From debunked theories to when we’ll find out, everything you want to know is here!

*We will find out what happened to Jack in season 2. After months and months of wondering, fans are going to get answers. “I know we’ll find out how Jack dies and I know we’ll see it,” Sterling K. Brown, 41, who plays Randall, revealed to E! News at NBCUniversal’s 2017 Upfront about season 2. “Don’t cry yet! I can’t tell you exactly when it will happen…it will happen this season.” Series creator Dan Fogelman promised at the TCA summer press tour that “a big, giant piece of the puzzle” as to how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died will be revealed and “will potentially set the internet abuzz, but hopefully give some momentum to that storyline.”

*The kids were just teenagers when he died. We’ve only gotten a glimpse of Jack’s funeral, but it revealed so much. Just seeing the Big Three as teens confirmed that Jack died in the 1990s. Season one did show the Pearsons in the ’90s, which wasn’t the greatest decade for them. The finale featured Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) taking a break from each other after their worst fight yet. Did Jack died soon after that? We still don’t know!

*He was not murdered by Miguel. Some fans believe that Jack’s best friend murdered him. Yes, really. Miguel did marry Jack’s wife Rebecca, but it wasn’t part of some master plan. Jon Huertas, 40, who plays Miguel, debunked the theory. “What kind of show are you watching? This isn’t some murder mystery!” he told Entertainment Tonight.

*He did not die in 9/11 attacks. One of the biggest theories that gained popularity over the course of season one was that Jack died in New York on September 11, 2001. Why? Kate (Chrissy Metz) revealed that she was scared of flying, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) threw away all his toy planes after his father died. Even though the theory turned some heads, it’s been pretty much debunked. First of all, the kids were teenagers when he died. We all know Kevin, Kate, and Randall were born in 1980. They were 21 in 2001, so the timeline for the 9/11 theory is off.

*Kate blames herself for Jack’s death. Kate hasn’t had the easiest time opening up about her father. In a season one episode, Kate tells her fiance Toby, “It’s my fault… I’m the reason he’s dead.” Season 2 will likely explore why Kate feels this way.

This Is Us returns for season 2 on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

