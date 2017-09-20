Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump As ‘Dark & Dangerous’ While Promising ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

She’s back! Hillary Clinton appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on Sept. 19 and promised Americans she’s ‘not going anywhere,’ while slamming Donald Trump as ‘dark and dangerous’ for our nation.

Hillary Clinton, 69, hasn’t been on the Late Show in almost 2 years and boy has a lot happened in that time! So when she sat down with Stephen Colbert, 53, on Sept. 19, man, did she have a lot to say! Hillary came ready to talk all things election and President Donald Trump, 71, in her first late night appearance since losing to the presidential race to the former Apprentice star on Nov. 8, 2016. Hillary is promoting her new book, What Happened, and while some critics have said it’s preventing the Democratic party from moving on by rehashing the disastrous election, she vowed “I am not going anywhere.”

Stephen asked her what she thought about Trump’s speech earlier in the day in front of the United Nations General Assembly while discussing North Korea. “I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” she said in a forceful yet thoughtful tone. Like the kind we wish our actual president would actually use. Trump said some portions of the world are “going to hell” and that “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.” Click here to see pics of Hillary’s final rally before the election.

We got a peek at what she would have told the UNGA if Hillary had been elected president, as she said, “What I hoped the President would have said, was something along the lines of, you know, we view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region, and even to our country. We call on all nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by Kim Jung Un, and not call him Rocket Man, the old Elton John song, but to say, clearly, we will not tolerate any attacks on our friends or ourselves.” She added, “But you should lead with diplomacy, you should lead with the commitment of trying to avoid conflict however you can.” Oh man. What an intelligent, thoughtful and SANE answer.

Hillary also revealed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin, 64, had in it for her and was a sexist jerk. “I think it was mostly about the role I played as Secretary of State which he morphed into a grudge against me,” she revealed. She also said he had a bad habit of “manspreading” when around her, which is when guys spread their legs wide to show dominance. Gross!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Hillary’s appearance on the Late Show?