This is what makes Harry Styles beautiful! On his first-ever solo tour, Harry made sure to honor where he came from by performing One Direction’s smash debut single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful.’ The video is amazing!

Harry Styles, 23, knows exactly how to please his fans. Not only did he deliver a killer performance on the first night of his solo tour in San Francisco, California, but he also brought things back to his One Direction days. During the concert, Harry surprised the sold out audience with an updated version of “What Makes You Beautiful” which is best known as 1D’s first single. With a live band supporting him, Harry added a little bit of rock ‘n roll flair to the pop song and his fans loved every second of it! As you can see in the video, Harry had a lot of fun performing the song, and even gave his fans a chance to sing the song back at him a few times. So sweet! Check out the FULL list of Harry’s tour dates HERE.

The best part of Harry bringing “WMYB” to his solo tour? At around the 1:50 mark the band breaks the song down a bit, and Harry gets the crowd going with a hand clap. the crowd participates and you can hear them screaming the “na na na na” part at the top of their lungs as Harry dances around. Then he finally returns to the mic for what most fans would call their favorite part of the song, belting out the “you don’t know you’re beautiful” line that made the crowd roar with excitement! There are so many One Direction songs that Harry could have chosen, but “What Makes You Beautiful” has the most sentimental value since it’s the single that started it all. Harry’s fans were very lucky to witness his solo performance! Now begs the question: would he ever record the new version? Hmm!

