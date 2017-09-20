Gwen Stefani Rocks Her Blake Shelton Shoes Again During Doctor Visit — New Pic

It looks like Gwen Stefani still loves her Blake Shelton shoes! The ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer was pictured wearing those Vans with her man’s face on them while visiting her doctor’s office on Sept. 20.

Remember when Gwen Stefani wore a pair of Vans shoes with Blake Shelton‘s face on them back in May? Well, the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 47, brought them back out of hiding for a special 2-hour visit to her doctor’s office on Sept. 20. And guess what? Blake, 41, was also on hand, as she was seen holding her hand as the exited the office building. Isn’t that so sweet? Honestly, we need to fall in love with someone who’s willing to wear our faces on their shoes! #RelationshipGoals Click here to see more pics of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!

Also, can we talk about the fact that Gwen and Blake visited a doctor’s office?! Sure, that could mean anything, but we have to wonder — are they expecting a baby? It’s definitely possible, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned recently that Blake has been hoping to have a baby with Gwen. Especially after he learned his buddy, Adam Levine, was expecting with his wife, Behati Prinsloo! “Blake has so much love for Adam, he’s thrilled for him and Behati. Blake would never begrudge Adam this, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a part of him that’s envious. Blake wants kids and it hasn’t happened for him and Gwen yet. He’s wondering when it’s going to be his turn,” a source close to the singer recently told us.

Hmm… could it finally be “his turn”? The doctor’s visit definitely seem suspicious, but even if they’re not expecting, it could happen anytime in the near future. Just look at how in love they are — she’s wearing his face on her shoes for crying out loud! Sigh.

