‘AGT’ Judges Rave Over Evie Clair’s Brave Return: This Is What Her Father Would Have Wanted

Following Evie Clair’s emotional final performance on Sept. 19, HollywoodLife.com caught up with the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges who were absolutely blown away by her.

Just days after her father’s death, Evie Clair, 13, made an incredible return to perform on the season 12 finale of America’s Got Talent, singing Louis Armstrong‘s “What a Wonderful World.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the house, and the judges were absolutely blown away by her courage.

“She is absolutely incredible that she can come from such a sad place and be on that stage. I am super proud of her and she should be very proud and I know her Dad is very proud of her being on stage and performing,” Heidi Klum told HollywoodLife.com exclusively following the show. “I think she really did that for him too. I mean I think he would want her to be here instead of home and being sad. She has been through so much I can’t even imagine. You know such a young person to lose their father at such a young age.”

Simon Cowell also explained to us that when they invited Evie back to the show, they were very careful — they didn’t want to push her too much after her father’s passing. He spoke to her right before she took the stage as well, to make sure she was okay.

“Even though she was emotional, it was like I could see she needed to do this,” he told us. “I think she’s going to look back on this, weeks, months, years to come, and go this was a defining moment in my life. It’s exactly I believe what her father would have wanted. And she was amazing tonight. So it was important. I mean, you’ve got to hand it to her, I don’t know how she got through this.”

