Jessie James Decker tries to get hubby Eric Decker to notice her pal’s butt in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Sept. 20 episode of ‘Eric & Jessie,’ but he’s completely oblivious to her prank! Get ready to LOL.

While Jessie James Decker, 29, her brother John, his girlfriend Ali, and the kids are waiting for Eric Decker, 30, to get home, Jessie decides to pull a prank. Jessie has John’s girlfriend stuff her shorts so it looks like she has a big butt. She wants to see how long it takes for Eric to notice, if he does at all. Eric comes home and he’s instantly greeted by his two adorable kids Vivianne, 3, and Eric Jr., 2. He doesn’t even notice Ali’s butt.

Jessie starts to draw attention to the fake butt, and even then it takes Eric a while to figure out the prank. He only has eyes for Jessie! Vivi walks over to Ali and starts messing around with the fake butt. That gets a good laugh out of Eric and Jessie. She’s so darn cute! John asks how long it took Eric to truly notice the fake butt. Eric says it took him a “long time.” He tells Jessie, “On a scale from 1 to 10, this prank I would give it a 1.5. Poorly executed.”

HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY Jessie before the season 3 premiere, and she revealed that all the shenanigans you see on the show are authentic. “Even if they [the producers] tried to come up with something, I put the kibosh,” Jessie said. “It needs to be as real as it gets. It’s only natural for the team around you to want to kind of amp it up a little bit for TV, but Eric and I are NOT like that. I think the way we are is good enough, and if people don’t like it, and they think it’s not crazy enough, then that’s fine. But I’d rather just be us than create something that’s not us.”

Eric & Jessie season 3 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking the new season of Eric & Jessie? Let us know!