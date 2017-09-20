This is way too precious! Proving he’s the sweetest big bro ever, King Cairo helped his baby sister Dream Kardashian walk, and our hearts are completely melting. Watch the cuteness go down here & prepare to swoon.

Dream Kardashian, 10 months, sure is lucky to have an older brother like King Cairo, 4! In a super sweet video posted by the youngsters’ mom, Blac Chyna, 29, King helps teach his little sister how to walk — and it’s just as adorable as you’d think! In the clip, which was posted to Instagram on Sept. 16, Chyna records her and ex Tyga‘s, 27, son walking with Dream. His arms hold her up from underneath her shoulders as he shuffles down a hallway. “You helping your little sister?” Chyna asks King from behind the camera with a laugh. Click here to see adorable pics of King Cairo.

After a few more shuffles propping his sis up, King then cutely tells his mom, “Now she’s getting too heavy.” But hey, it’s the thought that counts, right? “With the help of King, Dream will be walking in no time for sure!!” the proud mom captioned the video. Clearly these two siblings have the sweetest relationship. Chyna’s fans also couldn’t enough of the adorableness! “Awwww her lil feet trying to walk! Too cute!” one person wrote. Another gushed, “Cannot deal, cuteness overload 😍😍❤️.”

Chyna and Dream’s father, Rob Kardashian, 30, settled their bitter custody dispute earlier this month. Their agreement? Rob and Chyna split custody while Rob has to pay his ex-fiancee $20k each month in child support. But, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, the sock designer isn’t sweating the money. After all, he can’t put a price on spending time with his little girl! “Rob is really relieved it’s over and that he has joint custody,” a source close to Rob told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Dream is everything to Rob, and he really couldn’t care less about money, as long as he gets to see his daughter.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how sweet is this video? Do you think King makes an amazing big brother, or what?