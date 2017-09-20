Did Laurence Fishburne & Gina Torres Split? She’s Allegedly Caught Kissing Another Man

A picture tells a thousand words, and these alleged photos of Gina Torres have landed her in the midst of a cheating scandal. The actress was reportedly caught kissing another man! But, wait, isn’t she married to Laurence Fishburne?

Do we have a cheating scandal on our hands? Laurence Fishburne, 56, and Gina Torres, 48, may have ended their 15-year marriage in secret. The hint? — Well, eight new photos have emerged of a woman, who appears to be Torres, smooching another man, while out on a lunch date! The photos in question, show a woman believed to be Torres, with her arms wrapped around an unidentified man’s neck — without her wedding ring! The pair’s PDA session took place at Sweet Butter Cafe in LA, where they spent over an hour having lunch, according to Page Six. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

While Fishburne and Torres have yet address the photos and their marriage status, things haven’t seemed well between the two. The last time they appeared in public together was in Dec. 2015. And, since then, they’ve walked red carpets, attended premieres and promoted their own projects, solo. Another hint that the two may have been on the rocks, came in Sept. 2016. In an interview with the New York Times — where Torres spoke of her departure from USA’s Suits, after six years — she admitted that she decided to leave in part because “my personal life needed to be tended to.”

Torres and the Black-ish actor married in 2002 at the Cloisters in Upper Manhattan. They share a daughter, Deliliah, 10, together, and Torres is a stepmother to Fishburne’s daughter, Montana, 27 and gis son, Langston, 30.

They have acted together in many projects over time, with their most notable collaboration being The Matrix Reloaded [2003]. The pair played a married couple in NBC’s Hannibal from 2013 to 2015.

Torres and Fishburne have yet to address the split reports. HL has reached out for comment.

