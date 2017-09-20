‘Personal Space’: Leann Rimes’ Ex Dean Sheremet Reveals He Had ‘Terrible’ Insomnia After Divorce

HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of Bravo’s new digital series ‘Personal Space.’ Dean Sheremet gets real about his very public breakup with Leann Rimes and more!

Dean Sheremet, 36, knows a thing or two about devastating breakups. The chef, cookbook author, and coach is opening up about his heartbreak, including his divorce from Leann Rimes, 35, in Bravo’s Personal Space. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Dean reveals that dealing with divorce wasn’t easy for him or his body. “I had terrible insomnia,” he says. “When I was getting divorced, I could not sleep. It throws off everything else in your day, and it was just a vicious cycle of being completely miserable.”

It probably didn’t help that his breakup with Leann was highly publicized. Dean and Leann were married for 7 years before divorcing in 2009, after Leann had an affair with her now-husband, Eddie Cibrian, 44. The situation created quite a scandal. “Obviously, a divorce sucks for anybody but having it splashed on the front of Us Weekly and every other weekly magazine just ramps everything up, and it’s not that easy,” Dean reveals. He also adds that he moved to New York after the split to “reclaim” his life and get back on his feet.

Personal Space is Bravo Digital Media’s new digital talk show and will feature in-depth conversations and hilarious commentary on the three Rs – romance, relatives and relationships. The digital series, hosted by Greta Titelman, airs on BravoTV.com and will consists of 6 episodes. The show will cover everything from ghosting to staking your ex on social media to sex in the workplace. Guests this season include, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Siggy Flicker, 50, Younger’s Nico Tortorella, 29, actress & mommy blogger Eva Amurri, 32, Love Broker Lori Zaslow, and a host of comedians and experts.

