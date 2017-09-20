David Torrence 911 Call: Desperate Call To Authorities After Olympic Runner Is Found Dead In Pool

This is just devastating! The desperate 911 call reporting Olympic runner David Torrence’s body at the bottom of a swimming pool has been released. Sadly by the time he was found, it was too late to save him.

We still don’t know why 31-year-old Olympic runner David Torrence was found dead at the bottom of a Scottsdale, AZ pool on Aug. 28, but we are hearing about the horrifying discovery from a man who called in the report about his body. Scottsdale PD has released the 911 call from a man who pleaded that, “We have a person in the pool that’s been in there for quite some time.” He is then transferred to the fire department where he gives an even more grim description, saying, “A person in the pool, he appears to be deceased. He’s at the bottom of the pool.” How awful!

The accompanying police report gives heartbreaking details, including a witness who saw him in the pool well before the 911 call was placed, but she assumed he was swimming. The resident was walking her dog around 6:30am and on her return trip past the pool noticed David’s body was still in the pool, face down and that he hadn’t moved in the several minutes since she first noticed him. She then went back to her condo, woke her sister up to come check out the horrifying discovery and they ended up flagging down a maintenance man who called 911. The report notes that David’s body was found at the deep end of the pool and that he was staying in a cousin’s apartment while she was out of town. See pics of David, here.

David had recently moved from Malibu to Arizona for training purposes when the tragedy struck. He was absolutely beloved in the running community, and competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics for his mother’s home country of Peru. The medical examiner still hasn’t released the official cause of death in David’s case, which comes as such a shock because he was in such great shape as a professional athlete. He was a middle-distance runner who holds the American indoor record for the 1,000 meters race, and won three straight USA Track & Field Road Mile titles from 2009-2011.

