‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Reveals The Surprising Way She’ll Spend $1 Million Prize

Still reeling from the season finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’?! Well, we’ve learning EXCLUSIVELY what the winner is going to spend the prize money on! Warning: Spoilers ahead!

In case you hadn’t learned by now, Darci Lynne, the adorable pint-sized ventriloquist took home the prize this season! That means she beat out another equally cute youngster: Angelica Hale and her enormous voice! As devoted fans know, this means that Darci will be getting $1 million in prize! Curious what she has in mind for all that dough? Thankfully, we sat down with Darci prior to the finale and asked her that very question and her response is simply too sweet!

“It would mean so much to me and I would do so many things with the million dollars, I can’t even name them all!” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “(Laughter) I need to get my mom a new dishwasher. Because now our dishwasher isn’t very good so we need a new one.” Just the cutest answer in the world. Okay, go get some Kleenex now. Check out more pics from the season right here!

