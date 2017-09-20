Kim Kardashian’s Robbery & More Of The Biggest Bombshell Moments Ever From ‘KUWTK’

Remember that time a 9-year-old Kylie Jenner got on the stripper pole? The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special’ is happening Sept. 24, and we’re looking back at all of the craziest moments!

Love it or hate it, you have to admit that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a pop culture mainstay. Below, we’ve rounded up the show’s wildest moments from all thirteen seasons, starting from the very beginning. Click through the gallery to see pics of Kim Kardashian, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 33, Kris Jenner, 61, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kendall Jenner, 21, Kylie Jenner, 20, and the rest of the fam at their best and worst!

Going back to the start — specifically the Oct. 14, 2007 series premiere — tongues instantly wagged when a young Kylie showed off her skills on a stripper pole that Kris received from Kim for her birthday. The video (see below) is truly something.

From Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition to multiple marriages and divorces and all of the drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, not to mention Lamar Odom‘s near-overdose, it’s safe to say that over the years, the fam really has been through it all. Oh, and don’t forget how everyone has changed physically! See photos of how the Kardashians have transformed over time here.

We’ll also never forget how Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris almost one year ago, and she revealed shocking new details of what went down that night during the 13th season. Check out photos of these moments and more in the gallery above!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airs Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9/8c, and Season 14 premieres on Oct. 1.

HollywoodLifers, what are a few of your favorite moments from over the years? Tell us in the comments!