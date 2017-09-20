Beyonce & More Stars Send Prayers As Puerto Rico Is Hit With Hurricane Maria’s 155 MPH Winds

The devastation refuses to end. Puerto Rico was slammed by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20, and celebrities are heartbroken over the destruction throughout the island. See their messages of support here.

It’s unbearable to think about what the people of Puerto Rico are going through after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island on Sept. 20. The storm hit with 155 mph winds, keeping it at a category 4 hurricane, but just shy of being considered category 5. Two-thirds of the island was struck with the insane winds and rainfall, and by 2:30 a.m., emergency shelters were already holding more than 10,000 refugees and nearly 200 pets. This is the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in 80 years, and there was only so much the people could do to prepare for the destruction.

Ahead of the storm, residents rushed to grocery stores and gas stations, but by Tuesday, many places were out of essential items. Those who were able to get these goods, like ice and water, had to wait for hours. In storms like this, flash flooding is generally the top cause of death, so people were evacuated from high-flooded regions before the hurricane hit. “What we’re doing is making sure people can pass through, they can weather the storm,” the island’s governor explained. “It’s not going to be comfortable, but they’re going to be safe. This is our key objective.”

This storm comes after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the city of Houston, while Hurricane Irma caused massive destruction in Florida and on various Caribbean islands. During Irma, many people even evacuated from these other islands to Puerto Rico, and are now forced to weather another storm as Maria rages on. Like with all the other storms, celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, have taken to social media to send love to those affected by this tragedy, which happened to occur on the same day that a massive earthquake hit Mexico City. See their messages here:

My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Mexico City & Puerto Rico today and everyday. Devastating news to read!! Heartbreaking — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 20, 2017

Praying for Mexico and Puerto Rico and finding out how best to contribute where needed. 🙏🏼 #strongTogether — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 20, 2017

To all those bracing in #PuertoRico sending good thoughts. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 20, 2017

Mi familia in Puerto Rico. Everyone in Mexico. Praying for you ❤️🙏🏽 — Alfredo Flores (@AlfredoFlores) September 20, 2017

This is the hardest thing to do…keep a straight face and work during fashion week while my heart is in Puerto Rico 💔 — Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) September 20, 2017

