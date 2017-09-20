Bernie Casey Dead: Beloved ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’ Actor Dies In LA Hospital At 78

This is just so sad! Well loved character actor Bernie Casey has died at the age of 78. We’ve got details on the ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ star’s tragic passing.

You may not be familiar with Bernie Casey‘s name, but you’ll definitely recognize his face. The beloved character actor from films such as Revenge of the Nerds and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure has passed away in an LA hospital at just 78-years-old. TMZ reports that he died peacefully on Sept. 20 while surrounded by family after dealing with a sudden illness. He starred in over 80 film and tv projects through out his prolific career.

Bernie didn't start out wanting to be a Hollywood star. He was actually an NFL player for eight seasons in the 1960's, six with the San Francisco 49'ers and two with the LA Rams. He followed former NFL star Jim Brown into acting, starring in the blaxploitation flicks ...tick…tick…tick… and Black Gunn. Bernie followed that with performances in both film and television, playing the team captain of the Chicago Bears in Brian's Song, and appearing in episodes of The Streets of San Francisco.

Perhaps his most loved role was as U.N. Jefferson, the national chairman of Lambda Lamda Lamda fraternity — AKA the Tri-Lams — in the iconic 1984 college comedy Revenge of the Nerds. He later reprised the role in the 1992 TV movie Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation. He got big laughs as high school teacher Mr. Ryan in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, then moved to the small screen in the ’90s with roles on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Babylon 5. In addition to acting and athletics, Bernie enjoyed painting and writing poetry and even had his work published in the book Look at the People.

