Bootylicious! Ashley Graham strutted her stuff in a new video from her Instagram stories, in which she flaunts her curvy figure! We love her body confidence! See the snaps by clicking below!

Ashley Graham is in Milan, Italy to launch her capsule collection with Marina Rinaldi. Her designs will appear during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. But on Sept. 20, Ashley bared her butt on Instagram! She wrote “#TRENDY” as she sashayed away from the camera in a sexy boomerang. The model was wearing a black thong and black pants, but the pants were secured at the top with an elastic, and exposed her butt cheeks! Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it!! Ashley proudly shows off her curvy body in lingerie all the time, and admits she’s had cellulite since she was 11 years old! We love her inspiring — and real — Instagram pics and videos!

Ashley’s collection with Marina Rinaldi is composed of knits but made to look like denim pieces. Lynne Webber, managing director of Marina Rinaldi, explained the collab to our sister site WWD.com: “It’s very difficult for plus-size customers to find the right fit with denim and we wanted to use comfortable fabrics that have a super recovery quality and dress all silhouettes….We thought it was a good idea to reinforce this [commitment] with this new role as a designer. Ashley is a super positive role model with a vast following on social media. The capsule is centered on Ashley as a typical consumer, there is an identification with her.”

