Ariana Grande, 24, has been putting on her Dangerous Woman show all over the world for the last seven months, but even with all the practice, accidents still happen! In one portion of the show, while Ari is performing “Side to Side,” she steps up onto a small stool while wearing thigh-high boots with a MAJOR heel. During the performance in Taiwan on Sept. 20, Ariana had a little stumble while on top of the platform, and had to grab one of her dancer’s shoulders to steady herself. Luckily, he realized what was happening right away, and helped prop her up so she wouldn’t completely fall over!

In the moment, the 24-year-old couldn’t contain her laughter, and even missed out on a note or two while giggling over the situation. Clearly, she’s a pro at being onstage, though, because she recovered immediately, and went on to perform the rest of the segment, including a sexy dance number. After the show, she was also able to laugh it off, and even posted a video of the mishap to Instagram. “Can’t believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery ass stool,” she wrote. “Honestly I’ll take it.” She also included the ‘covered eyes’ emoji and ‘crying laughing’ face.

On Sept. 21, Ariana will wrap up her tour in Hong Kong. However, the singer cancelled seven concerts at the end of May and beginning of June after the horrific terrorist attack outside her May 22 Manchester, England concert. 23 people died in the explosion and more than 200 were injured, and obviously, Ariana was devastated. However, she came back stronger than ever in the wake of tragedy, and held a benefit concert in Manchester less than two weeks later. It has not been confirmed if these dates will be rescheduled.

