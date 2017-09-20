‘AGT’ Season 12 Top 10 Best Moments: Darci Lynne’s Audition, Mel B & Simon’s Fight & More

This is truly one of the best, most talent-filled seasons of ‘America’s Got Talent’ yet! As the finale approaches, we are taking a look back at Season 12’s best moments!

There are so many amazing acts in the Top 10 of America’s Got Talent, tonight’s winner could be any one of them! From the incredible ventriloquist Darci Lynne to the captivating deaf singer Mandy Harvey, the results could really go either way tonight, and it’s all up to you, America! Before the finale, though, it’s take the time to look back at the top 10 moments from Season 12 of AGT! Click here to see pics of AGT Season 12’s best moments.

1. Darci Lynne’s Unbelievable Audition

Okay, the number top moment of America’s Got Talent season 12 is absolutely Darci Lynne’s audition. She completely captivated all of America, and especially Mel B, who used the first Golden Buzzer of the season on the 12-year-old from Oklahoma. Darci appeared as a shy, young girl, going last in the first episode of auditions. She told a story of her social anxiety and how her self-taught ventriloquism talent helped her overcome her shyness. Upon taking the stage, Darci’s energy completely flipped to a confident, humorous performer as she sang “Summertime” using her puppet, Petunia. Without moving her mouth, Darci sang beautifully, thus kicking off her dominance throughout Season 12. AGT wouldn’t have been the same without Darci Lynne!

2. Mel B Throws Water On Simon and Storms Off Set

Remember that tension Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell had on American Idol? I think the same thing is going on with him and Mel B this season on AGT! They absolutely slam each other in between performances, and at one point, Simon went so far that Mel threw water on him and stormed off stage! On one of the first live shows of the season, Simon compared a disastrous performance to Mel’s failed marriage, causing all hell to break loose! “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery,” Simon said after a contestant struggled with technical difficulties. Mel stood up, threw her cup of water on Simon, grabbed Heidi Klum’s hand and stormed off. Luckily, she cooled off and the two made up!

3. Preacher Lawson’s Viral, Crazy Clapping Sketch

Preacher Lawson has had so many funny moments (I mean, he is a stand-up comedian), but the best one by far was his crazy clapping sketch. Trying to figure out how someone can get into the Guinness Book Of World Records for the oddest things, Preacher started to act out what he thought “The Worlds Fastest Clapper” would look like. “I got a question for ya’ll… how do you find out that you are the worlds FASTEST clapper?” he asked the crowd, before trying it for himself while pretending to be at a track race. “GET THE CAMERA LISA!” He screamed while clapping ferociously. It was absolutely, laugh-out-loud funny and definitely one of Preacher’s best stand-ups on the show!

4. Angelica Hale Sings “Without You” by David Guetta

Angelica Hale had many amazing performances on AGT this season, especially her Golden Buzzer song, “Girl On Fire.” However, she really blew us all away as the last act of the semifinal round, singing a stripped down version of “Without You” by David Guetta. The 9-year-old was comparable to some of the biggest pop divas of our time with her unbelievable riffs and vocal range.

5. Seal Goes On Stage To Hug Plane Crash Survivor Kechi

America’s Got Talent really knows how to pull on the heart strings. When Seal was a guest judge on AGT, Kechi delivered a beautiful, raw performance of “Have A Little Faith In Me” by John Hiatt. She was greeted with a roaring applause and a standing ovation from every single judge, including Seal. What happened next is what Kechi describes as her favorite moment of the season — Seal came on stage and hugged her. “He said something to me while he hugged me — that my strength showed in my voice and that it was beautiful,” she said. Such a spectacular thing to witness.

6. Bello Nock Performs A Human Cannonball

Of course on AGT, we always have those few who are literally willing to risk their lives to win it all. Bello Nock was one of those, and he truly had us shook when he announced that he would be performing a human cannonball for his Judge Cuts act. Not only that, Bello added a little extra danger to his performance by shooting himself over a flying helicopter. While he didn’t make it through judge cuts for this death-defying act, the judges actually brought him back as their Wild Card to perform one more time for America’s votes!

7. The World Meets Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey has been a gift to this season of America’s Got Talent. From her impeccable story to her incredible strength, Mandy has defied all the odds to get where she is today — a finalist on AGT! It all started when Simon saw something in her during auditions and used his Golden Buzzer to send her straight through to the live shows. Before the judges could even REACT, Simon said, “Mandy, I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this,” and he reached over and hit his Golden Buzzer. Goosebumps on goosebumps! Every week since, Mandy has impressed with an original song and showcased her outstanding talent.

8. DaNell Daymon and Greater Works Sing ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’

I think everyone can agree this group went home way too early! DaNell Daymon and Great Works brought the fire to the AGT stage. When they came out singing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” we were all literally taken to church. They were unifying, engrossing and so talented — it was such a highlight!

9. Simon Begs The Judges To Send Sara & Hero Through To Judge Cuts

Simon Cowell is definitely losing his mean edge, evident when took the stage and begged his fellow judges to give Sara Carson and her super Collie Hero another chance in the competition. It was an absolute first for Simon, which he admitted, but it was all worth it! Howie Mandel and Heidi gave Sara and Hero their approval, and now the two are finalists! Everyone always deserves a second chance!

10. Darci Lynne Sings “Natural Woman” to Simon with Her Puppet Edna

Darci Lynne surprised us all week after week with her impressive performances. In the semifinals, Darci introduced everyone to Edna, her older puppet, who had a huge crush on Simon. Edne took control and belted out “Natural Woman,” by Aretha Franklin and serenaded Simon. Okay, it’s hard to do an Aretha song, let along that Aretha song, and Darci just crushed it.

HollywoodLifers, what was your most memorable moment from this season of America’s Got Talent? Make sure you watch the live results finale tonight at 8 PM and follow along on the AGT live blog at HollywoodLife.com!