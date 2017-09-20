Simon Cowell Warns ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audience To Be Prepared For A Shock On Finale

Season 12 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ wraps up on Wednesday night and HollywoodLife.com caught up with the head judge to find out what to expect. Spoiler alert: the unexpected!

The finale of America’s Got Talent has arrived, and you may think you know who’s going to take home the million, but judge Simon Cowell isn’t so sure! While he told 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne, that she’d win the show, he admitted to us following Tuesday night’s show that that probably wasn’t the best thing to say. “Normally I’ve learned this, but I always open my big mouth and say something that I’m like… ‘I shouldn’t have said that.‘ But, you’re in the moment, you’re on live TV,” he told HollywoodLife.com exclusively after the final performances on Sept. 19.

“I try to say whatever I want. I think she’ll be in the top three, but I don’t think it’s going to be as obvious as people think tomorrow,” he added. “I’ve just got a feeling. I wouldn’t say there’s going to be an upset, but say there may be some shocks tomorrow.”

Of course, we have no idea what that means. Darci did wow the audience once again on the finale, with her puppets singing The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends.” Following her performance, Simon, 57, told her, “Tonight I just witnessed a star emerge, because you’re special incredible, funny, talented and I think you’re going to win.” Mel B, 42, also gushed over Darci, calling her just incredible. “You’re self taught, you were so shy and look at you now,” she said. “When I gave you my golden buzzer I knew you could win this. You’re so poised and I still don’t know how you do it. I don’t see your mouth moving. Amazing!”

We’ll have to wait until tonight’s live finale to see who takes home the million dollar prize. Do you think it’ll be Darci, HollywoodLifers? Let us know!