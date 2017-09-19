Liam Payne & Zedd ‘Get Low’ With Awe-Struck Fans All Over London In Fun New Video

Zedd and Liam Payne ‘had a blast’ surprising Londoners with their street performance of ‘Get Low,’ and though we’ve already seen fan footage from that day, the official video has finally arrived! Watch it here.

Liam Payne, 24, and Zedd, 28, look hotter than ever in the “Get Low” music video! The duo randomly performs in public places all over London, and the fun-spirited video is a perfect accompaniment for the catchy song. Watch it above!

“Should we do it?” Zedd says into the camera before unpacking a keyboard from the trunk of his car. He then heads over to meet up with his pal Liam, and they’re off to shock fans in the middle of the city! See more pics from the video.

“Liam and I decided to go to London and surprise fans with a street performance of ‘Get Low,'” Zedd explains in the description of the official YouTube video, “We both wore backpacks with speakers. Liam had a mic and I had a little keyboard. We went to the most public places we could imagine to perform this with cameras following us.” (You can check out footage from the day here.) “We had a BLAST filming this and meeting all of u. We hope u have fun watching it,” the DJ adds. Love it!

Catch Zedd on tour starting Sept. 29:

09/29 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center Vancouver, BC 09/30 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA 10/07 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA 10/08 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA 10/12 Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL 10/17 House of Blues Boston, MA 10/19 Electric Factory Philadelphia, PA 10/21 The Anthem Washington, DC 10/24 Revention Music Center Houston, TX 10/26 Bomb Factory Dallas, TX 11/01 Pepsi Center Mexico City, MX 11/03 Auditorio Citibanamex Monterrey, MX 11/04 Teatro Estudio Cavaret Guadalajara, MX

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Get Low?” Tell us if you love it!