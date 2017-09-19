Chase Goehring: 5 Things To Know About The Singer/Songwriter In The ‘AGT’ Finals

Chase Goehring has sung his way into the hearts of literally every girl in America… and then some. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist is ready to make waves in the music industry! Here’s what you need to know about Chase!

Chase Goehring stood out since his fantastic audition in the early episode of America’s Got Talent Season 12. Singing an original song and then pulling out some Ed Sheeran-esque rapping, every judge was sold on the 21-year-old redhead. It was DJ Khaled who recognized Chase’s full potential, giving him his Golden Buzzer in the Judge Cut round of AGT, after Chase sang another original called “A Capella.” Now, heading into the AGT finals, we can’t wait to see what new hit the talented singer/songwriter has in store! Here’s 5 things to know about the finalist! Click here for photos of AGT Season 12.

1. Chase started playing music for fun when he was young.

Chase never actually planned to make a career out of his musical talent. He took piano lessons for fun as a young boy, but started to think seriously about music when he was in high school. It was then the Nashville-native created a YouTube channel, which now has over 147K subscribers. Chase’s fans call themselves “Chasers.”

2. Before AGT, Chase was on X Factor!

Chase Goehring first went on to Season 3 of X Factor to take a shot at fame. The red-head made it past the audition round, but didn’t get to the live shows.

3. Chase writes all of his own music based on personal experiences.

Chase has totally impressed the AGT judges and voters with his original music. He surprised us all, even more, by revealing that every song is based on his personal experiences, such as his semifinal song “What Is Love,” which he wrote after he saw his friend continuously fall for the wrong type of guys.

4. Chase taught himself how to play several instruments!

While he got inspired to pursue a music career while learning to play piano, Chase also plays a few other instruments! He taught himself to play the ukulele and guitar.

5. While he’s a redhead, too, and extremely talented, Chase has no interest in being the next Ed Sheeran.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Chase said he was honored to be compared to Ed, but doesn’t want to be him. “I think I would like to be the first Chase Goehring and that is kind of how I see myself and see the future for myself,” He said, adding, “I would love to work with him, I would love to write with him and do all that stuff because he is really inspiring in the sense that he is a ginger like myself so to see somebody that is like me and who is doing amazing things is really encouraging and inspiring to me that is what I get from Ed Sheeran.”

