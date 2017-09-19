Alex Da Kid: 5 Things To Know About Halle Berry’s New Beau

Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid are the new hot couple! The actress made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ when she shared an adorable pic of the two snuggling up on each other on Sept. 19. But who is Halle’s ‘balance’? Find out here!



1. Alex Da Kid is a British heartthrob. Alex Da Kid (born Alexander Grant) is a British music producer from Wood Green, London. Halle Berry, 51, fans were introduced to the Brit today, Sept. 19, when the actress posted a steamy pic of the two to Instagram and called him her “balanca.”

2. Alex is the first beau Halle has shared with the world since she finalized her divorce from Olivier Martinez in Dec. 2016. The post Halle put up today is the first pic she’s shared of the two. However, a source told E! News that couple has actually been dating for two whole months! “They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry,” the source said. Click here to see pics of Halle.

3. Alex is a younger man! Halle may be 51, but she’s absolutely ageless and has got her eye on the much younger music producer. Alex is just 35, which makes him younger than all of Halle’s high profile exes, including Oliver!

4. Alex has worked with MANY artists you know and love. Alex has produced hit singles for Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj, B.o.B, Eminem, Diddy, Imagine Dragons and and Cheryl. Now THAT is a very impressive resume. Way to score a real pro, Halle!

5. He has been nominated for tons of awards for his work. Alex has been up for a Grammy Award for several of his projects, including “Album of the Year” for his work on Rihanna‘s Loud. We definitely think he’ll be snagging one someday, especially if he has Halle around as his muse!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Alex now what you know more about him? Do you think he’s a good match for Halle? Let us know below!