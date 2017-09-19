TI & Tiny Have ‘Grown Stronger’ Since Feud With Wendy Williams — Bonding Over Beef

T.I. and Tiny aren’t sweating this feud with Wendy Williams. In fact, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the two have actually grown stronger because of the shade-slinging battle!

Wendy Williams, 53, is currently enemy No. 1 on T.I., 36, and Tiny‘s, 42, list. The talk show host slammed the rapper for comments he made about her body on Instagram recently. Now the couple seem to be in an all out feud with the TV personality. However, the drama has brought the pair, who were on the brink of divorce until recently, close together! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the couple is thriving during the mess. Click here to see pics of Wendy.

“T.I. and Tiny’s bond has grown stronger in the face of adversity,” an insider close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSEIVELY. “With all the issues in their relationship, keeping up with Wendy’s disses has become something fun and funny for T.I. and Tiny to joke around about. They think Wendy is getting a bit ridiculous but also something that needs to be dealt with. So T.I. and Tiny are monitoring the escalating feud together, laughing about it, plotting revenge and bonding over the public beef.”

However, Wendy did acknowledge on her show she doesn’t feel like they are in a straight up SERIOUS battle. “T.I., I don’t have a behind, like you don’t have height, which is why you wear lifts,” she said, clapping back after his comments about her tiny rear. “And NO, we’re not fighting! In the name of Major and King and your cute family, we are not fighting, we are just grown people throwing subtle shade!” Amen, to that! We can appreciate a little shade slinging, especially if it is bringing some fun back into T.I. and Tiny’s rekindled relationship!

