Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan continue to prep for their little girl’s arrival on the Sept. 20 episode of ‘Total Bellas,’ and we have an EXCLUSIVE preview! Brie and Daniel have very differing views on a costly baby gift!

In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the new episode of Total Bellas, soon-to-be parents Brie Bella, 33, and Daniel Bryan, 36, are going through all the baby gifts they’ve gotten for their baby girl, who was born in May 2017. Daniel wants to make sure they have essentials, rather than just everything they can get their hands on. “The way Nicole [Bella] judges us not having nice things, I judge Brianna for wanting too many things,” Daniel says in the clip. When Bryan spots a $400 baby monitor in the nursery, he’s not happy about it. “I thought we agreed we didn’t need it,” he tells Brie.

Brie replies, “But I thought about it and realized I did need it.” Daniel can’t believe that Brie would put the monitor on the list so that someone would spend $400 just because she wanted it. But Brie has a good reason for adding the baby monitor to her registry. “For me, I know the one thing I’ll be terrified about is my baby sleeping, ’cause I don’t want them to stop breathing!” Brie admits. “It’s freaky!” That’s a totally normal fear for an expectant mom to have. We don’t blame Brie for putting the monitor on her registry!

Daniel says that he’s “very disappointed” in Brie. The WWE star doesn’t want her hubby to be upset every time he sees the expensive baby monitor, so she agrees to get rid of it. Brie knows that she can do without it. Now that’s compromise! Total Bellas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

