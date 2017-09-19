TommyXGigi Live Stream: Watch Gigi Hadid Debut Season III From London Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger will be joined by Gigi Hadid at London Fashion Week on Sept. 19, where they’ll show off their latest TommyXGigi collaboration. Watch a live stream of the event here!

After debuting TommyXGigi in New York and Los Angeles for its first two collections, Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid are bringing their big reveal to London Fashion Week this time around! We’ll see the season III clothes on models for the first time during the fall 2017 TommyNow runway show on Sept. 19, and it’s sure to be an epic event. “Our fall collection is inspired by my love of rock and grunge style from the 90s, and London’s inspiring heritage of fashion and music creates the perfect place to celebrate our next TommyNow show,” the designer explained.

Gigi and Tommy released their first collection at the “Tommy Pier” in New York City last September. In the spring, they were in Los Angeles’ “Tommyland” to show off season II. So, London was the next spot that just made sense! “My vision for TommyNow was to create a global platform that we could take on tour to bring our show experience to new audiences around the world,” Tommy said. “It’s about the fusion of fashion, entertainment and pop culture with experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers.” The 22-year-old is also already signed on for another season with Tommy, although details of when and where that show will take place have not been disclosed yet.

Along with TommyXGigi, the TommyNow show will also feature men’s looks from Tommy’s Hilfiger Edition, along with his women’s wear designs from the Hilfiger Collection. This will be the first time since 2010 that men’s AND women’s looks will be shown on the runway together. Tommy operates under a “see now, buy now” model, so the pieces will be available immediately after the show concludes.

