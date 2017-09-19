Alicia Vikander Takes Over As Lara Croft From Angelina Jolie In Intense ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer

There’s a new Lara Croft in town, and her name is Alicia Vikander. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated remake premiered Sept. 19, and Lara is the badass we all want and need.

Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is the ultimate fighter, that’s for sure. In the very first trailer of the Tomb Raider remake, the super fierce Lara attempts to pick up where her father left off in his adventure. She finds herself heading right into the Devil’s Sea, one of the most dangerous places in the world. Lara realizes she has to close a certain tomb once and for all to save the world. The fate of humanity is in Lara’s hands! The first look gives fans a glimpse at all the intense action scenes. From her chiseled arms to her insane bow and arrow skills, Lara Croft is the epitome of warrior! This trailer shows that Alicia is absolutely perfect as Lara Croft!

Alicia is taking over the role of the badass adventuress that Angelina Jolie, 42, first brought to life in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. A sequel was released in 2003. While they play the same character, Alicia’s Lara Croft will be different from Angelina’s in one big way. Rich Briggs, the brand director for Crystal Dynamics, the development studio behind the Tomb Raider game, told CinemaBlend.com about the remake: “This is the modern survival-action origin story time line as opposed to the classic [Lara Croft].”

The first footage of the Tomb Raider remake was released the day before the trailer along with an epic poster of Lara. The movie also stars Dominic West, 47, Walton Goggins, 45, and Daniel Wu, 42. Tomb Raider will open in theaters on March 16, 2018. Tomb Raider is definitely going to be the action-packed movie of 2018!

