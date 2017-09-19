Taylor Swift Sued After Claims She Ripped Off ‘Shake It Off’

Haters gonna hate! That’s a central theme of Taylor Swift’s life right now, as two songwriters are claiming she stole some of their lyrics for her hit track ‘Shake It Off.’ Now they are suing her for allegedly ripping them off!

Did Taylor Swift, 27, write the lyrics to “Shake It Off”? Two songwriters are claiming she most definitely did not, according to TMZ. Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who allege Tay used their lyrics, are suing her over the whole ordeal. The two claim they wrote a song entitled “Playas Gon’ Play” back in 2001. The track was then recorded by girl group 3LW and actually hit No. 81 on Billboard Hot 100. The crazy thing is, some of the lyrics in the song are, “Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.” Sound kind of familiar, don’t they?

“This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab,” Taylor’s rep told TMZ of the lawsuit. “The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.” However, the two songwriters claim that 20 percent of Tay’s 2014 hit is theirs. Among the artist Nathan has worked with are the Backstreet Boys, Christina Milian, Aaron Carter and Victoria Beckham. Sean has collaborated with Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, Pink and Maroon 5. As Tay’s rep noted, they are reportedly asking for a TON of money. Click here to see pics from Tay’s new music video, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Back in 2015 a judge dismissed a similar lawsuit against Taylor for “Shake It Off.” R&B artist Jesse Graham tried to sue Tay for $42 million claiming she copied lyrics from his in the 2013 song, “Haters Gone Hate.” “Shake it Off” features the chorus, “‘Cause the players gonna play play play play play / And the haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate,” while Graham’s song contains the lyric, “Haters gonna hate, players gonna play.”

