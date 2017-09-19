T.I & Tiny Planning New Reality Show About Reconciliation — Will They Renew Their Vows On TV?

With their relationship back on track, T.I. and Tiny are ready to return to reality TV with a new show — and they already have plans for how to rake in viewers!

T.I. and Tiny definitely acted like they were back together at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors on Sept. 17, and if they have it their way, we may get to see their reconciliation play out on television. “They want to return to reality TV with a new show and have it based around how they are dealing with getting back together as a family,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They want it to be different from their last show and focused solely on them getting back together, maybe even with a vow renewal at the end of it. They are working on making it happen and pitching their ideas to VH1 already!”

The pair’s last reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, aired its last season this spring, just months after it was announced that Tiny had filed for divorce from her longtime love. However, even though she filed in Dec. 2016, there have been no moves to further the process and make it official, leaving the duo’s relationship in a state of limbo. They’ve constantly kept us guessing about where they stand with each other, but an eyewitness at the Hip Hop Honors told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that things definitely seem to be back ON at this point.

“They’re happy again thanks to a lot of forgiveness, love, therapy, and a deep sense of loyalty from both of them,” a source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They also share a strong sense of family values.” Don’t forget, T.I. and Tiny have three kids together, and have remained committed as co-parents since their split, so it’s not all that surprising that they’d get back to the way things were romantically, too.

