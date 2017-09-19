Selena Gomez & Her New Pup Hit NYC After The Weeknd Leaves For Tour — See Pics

The Weeknd might be gone on tour, but at least Selena Gomez has someone to keep her company. The songstress stepped out in NYC with the adorable new puppy on Sept. 19, and we’re melting from how cute it is!

No one keeps you company quite like an adorable tiny puppy! Selena Gomez, 25, looked a little mopey walking around in New York City on Sept. 19, but luckily she had her new dog there to cheer her up. She might be less than pleased because her boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, is headed to Columbus, Ohio, on tour, and it’s probably going to be a while before she can see him again. Click here for pics of the adorable pair.

Selena looked relaxed and casual while wandering around in the city. She was rocking black fringe sweatpants and a black t-shirt with white Velcro sneakers and dark sunglasses. She had her phone in one hand while the other cradled the tiny white and tan Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Selly and the Weeknd seemed to adopt the pup in early Sept. after playing with several dogs at Citipups in New York.

Selena and her beau have seemingly been taking a lot of serious steps in their relationship lately. First they got the puppy, and then there were reports that they have moved in together. She seemed to confirm it herself in Vogue when she admitted that she and The Weeknd “share closets.” We think it’s so sweet, but it’s understandable that Selena would get lonely without her man. That’s why a puppy was the perfect addition to the family!

