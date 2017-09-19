Did Miley Cyrus Write Love Song About Leaving Stella Maxwell For Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus’ new album promises to be quite confessional. She’s dropped a lyric from a song called ‘She’s Not Him’ that sounds like she’s talking about leaving girlfriend Stella Maxwell for fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Was Miley Cyrus unable to fall for model Stella Maxwell, 27, because she was still too hung up on then-ex Liam Hemsworth? It sure sounds like that in some newly released lyrics to the song “She’s Not Him” that could be referring to the Victoria’s Secret model. The 24-year-old singer had a summer of love in 2015 with the blonde stunner before eventually finding her way back into Liam’s arms by Christmas of that year. Now her new song she’s teasing from her upcoming Younger Now album sounds strangely autobiographical about how she just couldn’t bring herself to fall for Stella when she still had so many feelings for Liam, 27.

Miley teased a few lines of the song on her Twitter on Sept. 19, singing in a stripped down ballad, “No matter what you say, no matter what you do, I just can’t fall in love with you, because you’re not….” as a tease while the song trails off. The song has a simple background of a guitar and tambourine, and she made sure to include the soulful chorus where she sings “She’s not him.” See pics of Miley and Liam’s cutest moments, here.

The Voice judge told Billboard in a May interview that she wrote many of the album’s songs about her beloved actor beau. The first single “Malibu”s lyrics include “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” and “It’s a brand new start, a dream come true, in Malibu,” recognizing their 2013 break up and 2016 make up, as well as their happy life living together in Malibu. Now it looks like she’s giving Liam even more love by saying she couldn’t fall for Stella because he was always her one true love. In the end things worked out okay for everyone involved, as Stella is now happily dating actress Kristen Stewart, 27. Everybody wins! Miley’s’ full album Younger Now drops on Sept. 29.

