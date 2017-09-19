Khloe Kardashian Fights Back Against Cruel Body Shamers — Don’t Call Me Fat

How rude! Khloe Kardashian has put up with a lot of comments about her body over the year’s but on Sept. 17 she’d decided she had had enough and fired back at the haters! She her amazing diss here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, knows how to take a rude comment and turn it into an epic comeback. The Keeping Up with the Kardshians star has spent a good amount of her time in the limelight being judged for her body. But that doesn’t mean she’s okay with it! Khloe was incessantly attacked by body shamers on social media on Sept. 17 and it was not pretty! The haters slammed her for “hiding” her weight gain under baggy clothing. Of course Khloe fired back and said the entire thing is just plain RUDE!

“So rude of people to say I’m getting fat because I wore baggy clothes to get laser hair removal,” Khloe tweeted after the disses came flying at her when she wore extra baggy clothing while out and about in LA on Sept. 16. The Revenge Body star (who looks amazing, by the way) was going to a laser hair removal appointment and her hot young beau Tristan Thompson, 26, kindly accompanied her for the outing. ” It’s called being comfortable people,” Khloe continued, making the obvious connection between the activity and her choice of attire. Now, THAT is how you fight the haters. You tell them all, Khloe!

Khloe is actually extremely proud of her body. The reality TV star admittied to PEOPLE that she lost close to 40 lbs. last year after forming a “healthy addiction” to going to the gym and working out. “I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand in hand,” she said. “I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day.” At the time, Khloe said she meets with a trainer five days a week and works out almost every. single. day. Whoa. Click here to see Khloe and her sisters showing off their abs!

