Chris Lopez Is ‘Playing Nice’ With Kailyn Lowry So He Can See Baby Son: Does He Want To Reunite?

Kailyn Lowry & baby daddy Chris Lopez have been getting along better than ever, but are they headed for love? We learned exclusively that while Chris has accepted fatherhood, he’s still angry at Kail — find out why!

Just because Chris Lopez has been spending a lot of time with Kailyn Lowry, 25, and their son, baby “Lo,” doesn’t mean he’s a fan of the Teen Mom star. Apparently, he’s only hanging around strictly for his child — and has no romantic feelings whatsoever for his former flame. In fact, he actually still harbors some ill will towards Kail, and wishes they didn’t have to communicate so often. Ouch! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“Chris may have come around to the fact that he’s a dad, and been spending time with his son, but when it comes to Kailyn there’s really no love lost,” a Teen Mom insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris is playing nice because he wants to see his child, but that’s it, and if they hadn’t had a baby together then Chris would be quite happy to never speak to Kailyn again.” Why so bitter? Apparently Chris feels betrayed by his ex friend, and doesn’t think she’s trustworthy. “Chris feels that Kailyn tricked him into getting her pregnant, because she told him she couldn’t have any more kids, and that’s something he can never forgive,” our source explained.

“When Kailyn told him she was pregnant, Chris was totally freaked out — he had a girlfriend and he really did not want to be a dad.” But while he’s finally stepped up as a father, he apparently still holds a grudge for how he ended up in this situation in the first place. “For the longest time he told himself that he would have nothing to do with the baby. But as time went on, he got more and more used to the idea, and after having seen his son being born, there’s no way that he could just walk away,” the insider added.

“Chris and Kailyn are trying to work out a mutually agreeable custody schedule, and once that’s done, Chris will feel much better — then he can just pick his son up and drop him home again, and have next-to-no contact with Kailyn.” Hmm, it definitely looks like these two will NOT be hooking up again, let alone start a relationship together. But perhaps that’s for the best. At least their unnamed son has two loving parents in his life!

