Nikki Bella Reveals The Sweet Text John Cena Sent Her After ‘DWTS’ Premiere

Nikki Bella, 33, made quite a statement on the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, body slamming her partner Artem Chigvintsev at the end of their sexy tango — but soon-to-be husband John Cena was not there to cheer her on! “He is actually traveling back from China bit he had already texted me and said, ‘Wow wow wow wow wow,'” Nikki told HollywoodLife.com exclusively after the show. “My phone was blowing up, and he said I did amazing, so he is really proud.”

The pair scored a 20, landing in third place, which isn’t bad at all for premiere night! “It was a big accomplishment. I have been wrestling for ten years and we don’t do it in ballroom shows or in dresses — well maybe every now and then we will have a match in a dress but not like this,” she told us. “So it was just such a new challenge for me, and it still is. For only being able to have done this for a few weeks and then come out and perform, I am proud but I definitely have a lot to work on.”

Artem, who was body slammed in their package and live on the premiere, is happy to partake in whatever WWE moves he has to! Maybe he’ll even show up in the ring one day! “They have Fandango, maybe I can show up. Who knows,” he said, laughing. “But look, anything for the WWE fans as long as they tune in and support us then there might be even more body slamming coming up!”

One person from the WWE that was there to show their support was her sister, Brie Bella, who Nikki said would definitely take over for her heaven forbid she gets injured! “She better. She knows how Twin Magic works so if I go out she better come right on in,” Nikki told us. “Yeah, she also has come to rehearsal and beat up Artem too. It’s just the Bella thing!”

