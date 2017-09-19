Watch

Hurricane Maria: Category 5 Storm Slams Into Caribbean — See Videos Of The Destruction

Hurricane Maria
REX/Shutterstock
Dutch Marines help out the local population in preparation for the arrival Hurricane Maria, in Oranjestad, Statia, on the Leeward Islands, . Maria has intensified into a Category 5 hurricane as its eye is approaching Dominica in the eastern Caribbean, the U.S. Hurricane Center said in a statement on Monday evening Statia Hurricane Maria, Oranjestad - 18 Sep 2017
MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by LPhot Joel Rouse/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9066855g) A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on 19 September 2017 shows the team of Royal Marines and staff from Social Services Relief distributing aid, on the British Virgin Islands, 18 September 2017. Royal Marines from 40 Commando have been ensuring aid reaches people across the island before Storm Maria arrives. Hurricane Maria, upgraded to Category 5 storm, has rapidly intensified according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Preperations for hurricane Maria on British Virgin Islands, Road Town, Virgin Islands (British) - 18 Sep 2017
MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by LPhot Joel Rouse/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9066855f) A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on 19 September 2017 shows 40 Commando Assault Engineers boarding up windows at Road Town Police Station in preparation for Storm Maria, on the British Virgin Islands, 18 September 2017. Royal Marines from 40 Commando have been ensuring aid reaches people across the island before Storm Maria arrives. Hurricane Maria, upgraded to Category 5 storm, has rapidly intensified according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Preperations for hurricane Maria on British Virgin Islands, Road Town, Virgin Islands (British) - 18 Sep 2017
MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by LPhot Joel Rouse/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9066855d) A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on 19 September 2017 shows Captain George Eatwell dropping off the box of aid for Mrs Harvey at Rainbow Home shelter, on the British Virgin Islands, 18 September 2017. Royal Marines from 40 Commando have been ensuring aid reaches people across the island before Storm Maria arrives. Hurricane Maria, upgraded to Category 5 storm, has rapidly intensified according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Preperations for hurricane Maria on British Virgin Islands, Road Town, Virgin Islands (British) - 18 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Hurricane Maria has completely devastated small islands in the Caribbean. The vicious Category 5 storm’s strong winds and rain have left many homes destroyed. See shocking videos of the hurricane’s wrath.

The 2017 hurricane season continues to pummel the Caribbean. Hurricane Maria has whipped through the island nations of Dominica, Guadeloupe, and Martinique, leaving a horrific path of destruction in its wake. Dominica’s prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, detailed the devastation in Facebook messages. “So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace,” he said. “My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains.” He also admitted that  “the winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with” before posting that his roof had been ripped off as well.

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee, 36, reposted a video of the catastrophic winds and rain in Guadeloupe. The video shows trees being bent in half by the hurricane and lights swaying from the force of the wind. How terrible! Another video reveals how the hurricane has appeared to destroy buildings in Dominica. Unfortunately, Hurricane Maria is not over yet.

The National Hurricane Center revealed that Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength, after dropping to Category 4. The “potentially catastrophic” hurricane is now headed for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat.

The National Hurricane Center is also warning that a “life-threatening storm surge, accompanied by large and destructive waves” and “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides from heavy rainfall” are expected in the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Hurricane Maria victims in the comments below.