Eric Bolling’s Son’s Sad Death Leaves Fraternity Brothers ‘Floored’ — He Was ‘Well-Loved’

It’s been nearly two weeks since Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. was found dead in his bed on Sept. 8, and his fraternity brothers are still struggling to recover from the shock. The 19-year-old University of Colorado student was ‘well-loved’ at school, and his friends are stunned.

Eric Bolling’s son HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Eric Jr’s fraternity brothers are having trouble coming to terms with the loss of their pal. The people close to former Fox commentatorson Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. are still trying to make sense of his unexpected death. The healthy 19-year-old University of Colorado student was found dead in his bed on Sept. 8, and there are still no answers to help his friends and family get closure. A source close to Eric tellsEXCLUSIVELY that Eric Jr’s fraternity brothers are having trouble coming to terms with the loss of their pal. Click here for pics of the young man lost too soon.

“Eric’s loss has floored the University and especially many of his close brothers at his fraternity on campus,” the insider explained. “He was well-loved and liked by all. It was well known by his friends in the fraternity that Eric loved his family and was especially proud of his father .” TMZ reported that Eric Jr. was particularly devastated when his father was forced to leave Fox News for sending photos of his genitalia to people. It was only two hours after Eric Sr.’s exit meeting that he learned his son had died.

“The brothers feel really bad for Eric’s grieving family,” said the source. “Those that knew Eric best know what a love for life Eric had and all have been struggling to make sense of his tragic loss.” At this point, everyone is desperate for answers . Hopefully we will get them soon so his friends and family can find some peace.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think happened to Eric Jr.? Let us know!