YOU GUYS. Naturally brunette Emilia Clarke has been wearing a blonde wig since ‘Game Of Thrones’ first aired in 2011, but now she is platinum blonde in REAL LIFE.

Emilia Clarke, 30, posted a photo of this platinum blonde makeover on Instagram on Sept. 19, writing: “AAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** 🤢 I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. 🐉⚡️ All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of ‘KHALEESI WIG’ (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. 🙌🔥❤️🏆💃😎👌 #khaleesikicksoff

#gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood.”

WE DON’T EVEN KNOW HOW TO FEEL RIGHT NOW. It was always kind of weird to see Emilia on a red carpet with her dark hair, because we are so used to seeing her with long, platinum blonde locks on the show. But now, her wig is no more! Blonde hair is a reality! We are freaking out! In about 30 minutes, her Instagram post had almost 300,000 likes. We are sure the Game of Thrones fans are losing their minds right now! Since her hair is super short, we suspect she’ll still have to wear her long Daenerys Targaryen wig while filming the final season of GOT.

