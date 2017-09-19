Ryan Phillippe’s Ex Says He Allegedly ‘Shoved’ Her Down Stairs & Is Seeking $1M: Court Docs

Elsie Hewitt’s court complaint against ex Ryan Phillippe details alleged battery and more claims. The model is seeking $1 million. Read the full court docs here. Warning; it may be disturbing for some.

Ryan Phillippe‘s ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, 21, filed a complaint against the 43-year-old actor in the Los Angeles County Superior Court for alleged “assault, battery, intentional infliction and emotional distress” during their relationship. The disturbing court documents, obtained by HollywoodLife.com, mainly reference a July 4, 2017 incident that’s truly shocking, if true. Elsie claims that Ryan struggles with alleged alcohol problems, and that he allegedly assaulted her at his home “while incredibly drunk” when she went to pick up clothes and makeup for a modeling gig. Ryan, according to Elsie’s complaint, allegedly “became increasingly agitated and hostile” after she tried to calm him down after a an allegedly tense conversation near his bedroom.

“Fearing for her safety, Hewitt rose to gather her belongings from his bedroom and leave his house. Hewitt also called for her friend to come to her side because she feared that Phillippe would harm her,” the court docs read. Ryan allegedly “reacted by attacking Hewitt. He grabbed Hewitt’s upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could.” Ryan denies all of Elsie’s claims, and alleges that Elsie “showed up at his house uninvited and caused a scene,” a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Read his side of the story HERE.

Elsie allegedly “struggled to get back up on her feet and struggled to get back up the staircase. When Hewitt finally made it back to the top of the second staircase to pick up her belongings, Phillippe repeatedly grabbed Hewitt, struck her, cornered her, kicked her, and aggressively pushed her to the ground. Hewitt’s friend attempted to pull Phillippe away from Hewitt, but had no success given Phillippe’s comparative size and strength,” according to the court docs. When Elsie and her friend tried to leave his home, Ryan allegedly “picked Hewitt up like a doll and tossed her down the stairs a second time.”

Elsie allegedly “landed on the hard-surface landing separating the first set of stairs from the second one. Hewitt attempted to crawl down the remaining stairs in agonizing pain, but was unable to make it without her friend’s help. As Hewitt and her friend were half-way down the first set of stairs, Phillippe threw Hewitt’s boots down the stairs at Hewitt and shouted ‘GET THE F**K OUT OF MY HOUSE, YOU CRAZY C**T!'”

The complaint states that Elsie went to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and x-rays reportedly showed that she suffered “chest wall pain, abrasions at multiple sites, and severe bruising.” While she was in the ER, police were called to investigate the injuries and file a police report. The LAPD issued a restraining order against Ryan that forbid him from coming within 100 yards of Elsie. The restraining order also stipulated that Ryan must “refrain from harassing, attacking, striking, threatening, hitting, stalking, molesting, destroying the property of, disturbing the peace of, keeping under surveillance, or blocking the movements of” Elsie.

appropriate civil and statutory penalties, punitive damages, and such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.” You can read through the entire criminal complaint, including what Elsie is seeking in damages, in the gallery above Ryan allegedly sent texts to Elsie afterward that expressed remorse for the reported incident, as well as alleged DMs to her friends on Instagram and messages to the friend who was at Ryan’s home with Elsie. Those are included in the full complaint. For the complaints of alleged assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Elsie is seeking no less than $1 million in damages from Ryan. She’s also seeking “

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Elsie’s allegations against Ryan? Let us know.