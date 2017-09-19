Did Tom Brady Avoid White House Super Bowl Celebration Because He Allegedly Dated Ivanka?

He left the White House, but Scaramucci’s still talking! He claims Tom Brady avoided the White House Super Bowl ceremony because he allegedly dated Ivanka Trump! Watch him make the wild claims here.

Old(?) couple alert! Tom Brady, 40, and Ivanka Trump, 35, allegedly got hot and heavy in the early aughts, according to Anthony Scaramucci. Though there’s no way the former White House Communications Director, 53, had any intimate knowledge of the alleged relationship, he casually said on TMZ Live that he was pretty sure Tom and Ivanka got together. Um, what? This alleged relationship is apparently why Tom declined to visit the White House after the Patriots won the Super Bowl in February. It wasn’t about disagreeing with President Donald Trump‘s politics, as many speculated, but about avoiding a potentially awkward run-in with an alleged ex.

Hey, people have gone to more drastic lengths to avoid an ex. Tom’s apparent discomfort aside. Scaramucci said that the NFL star also stayed away from the traditional White House celebration because wife Gisele Bündchen, 37, was “jealous.” Sure, buddy. “I think the president’s relationship [with] Tom Brady is very strong,” Scaramucci said on TMZ Live. “Someone should ask Gisele why Tom didn’t show up at the championship dinner. I don’t 100% know. I guess there could be a little bit of jealousy there, and protection and possession of Tom Brady and she probably didn’t want him to go. I don’t know. Maybe he had a relationship with Ivanka at some point. I have no idea. I don’t know the real reason.”

He wouldn’t answer when repeatedly pressed as to why he’d bring up Ivanka if he didn’t even know they had a relationship. It is really strange, right? The president did say in 2004 that he thought his daughter and Tom would make a cute couple, but that’s pretty much it. The White House has denied Scaramucci’s claims, telling TMZ that “”While [Ivanka and Tom] have known each other for years, this is not true.” Sorry, Tom and Ivanka shippers (*cough* Scaramucci).

