Is Julianne Hough Returning As A Judge For ‘DWTS’ Season 25?

Will Julianne Hough be sitting at the table of judges during the Sept. 18 premiere of ‘DWTS’ season 25? We already know that Derek Hough is not returning, but what about Julianne? Here’s everything you need to know!

Julianne Hough, 29, will NOT be returning as a judge for Dancing With the Stars season 25, according to Entertainment Tonight. The original trio, consisting of Len Goodman, 73, Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, and Bruno Tonioli, 61, will all be returning as judges. “We are thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible,” a rep for DWTS told ET. Julianne was a full-time judge from season 19 until season 21. She returned to the table of judges for season 23 and 24. Before that, she was pro dancer on the show from season 4 to season 8, winning the mirror ball trophy twice. Don’t worry, Julianne will likely be back someday!

Her brother Derek Hough, 32, who is also not returning to DWTS for season 25, revealed why Julianne will be missing from the table of judges. “We were supposed to go back on tour, she’s just newly married, she is a very focused woman,” Derek said at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy party. “She has her sights set on other opportunities and other things. Sometimes you just gotta step away from something for a little bit to create those opportunities.”

We’re going to miss Julianne’s amazing tips and helpful criticism on the show. Dancing With the Stars season 25 is already gearing up to be one epic season. The cast includes Sasha Pieterse, 21, Nick Lachey, 43, Vanessa Lachey, 36, Lindsey Stirling, 30, Jordan Fisher, 23, Debbie Gibson, 47, Nikki Bella, 33, Barbara Corcoran, 68, Derek Fisher, 43, Terrell Owens, 43, Frankie Muniz, 31, and Victoria Arlen, 22.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

