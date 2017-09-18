Hurricane Jose Will Slam Into New York & More: When It Will Hit & Everything To Know

Hurricane Jose is the 4th storm to threaten the Atlantic in last few weeks. With it’s unpredictable categorization — going from a 4, to a tropical storm and back up to a strong 1 — Jose is headed for the East Coast. Here’s everything you should know!

Jose is the latest hurricane threatening to destroy already wrecked homes, businesses and shelters, just after Irma hit last week. After Jose — which went from a category 4 to a current category 1 — passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico [Sept. 17], it is headed for the East Coast. While Jose is forecast to remain offshore of the U.S. coast, it is still likely that it will cause major flooding. As areas from Delaware to New England monitor Jose’s path, here’s everything you should know about the hurricane.

Where is Jose, now? — Hurricane Jose is moving northward and is about 335 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras in North Carolina, according to The National Hurricane Center‘s advisory, as of Sunday, Sept. 17. Here’s the path Jose is set to take, according to The NHC: Jose is set to pass offshore of the Outer Banks in North Carolina on Monday; It will move to the Delmarva peninsula Monday night into early Tuesday; Then, on Wednesday, Jose will travel to the east of the New Jersey coast. The storm is traveling at around 9 miles per hour.

What can we expect from Jose? — The National Weather Service said Jose will most likely bring “dangerous rip currents, rough surf, beach erosion and gusty winds from coastal North Carolina to Maine.” Jose’s maximum winds are expected to reach 90 mph. More than 3 inches of rain are possible in parts of eastern Long Island, southern Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, per The Weather Channel.

Is Jose as strong as Hurricanes Irma and Harvey? — Jose isn’t as strong as Irma and Harvey. However, it is categorized as a strong category 1, which will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

What are the warnings and watches? — While no coastal watches or warnings have been issued yet, tropical storm watches are now in effect for the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, according to The Weather Channel; This includes from Fenwick Island, Delaware, to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, including the Delaware Bay South, and from East Rockaway Inlet, New York, to Plymouth, Massachusetts, including the Long Island Sound, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

What else should I know? — Jose was a projected to be a Category 4. However, the storm weakened to a tropical storm for one day last week, and then strengthened to a strong Category 1 on Friday, Sept. 15. Jose is the fourth hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks; others were Irma, Harvey and Maria. Residents on the East Coast are being advised to monitor Jose’s path over the next few days. Everyone is advised to stay out of the Atlantic waters through Thursday.

Take a look at the below advisories from The National Weather Service, The Weather Channel and The National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Jose may impact parts of the East Coast next week. Latest update here: https://t.co/r5TLXuj2VW pic.twitter.com/PejdelwKTH — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 16, 2017

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect through 9 PM this evening. Saltwater flooding possible with the evening high tide. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/69pKLhlTDi — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers,