New York Giants Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The New York Giants look started off the new NFL season with a loss. They looks to get their first win when they play the Detroit Lions on Sept. 18.

Is the Big Blue Wrecking Crew about to get a big, pounding headache? The New York Giants lost to their bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 1 of the 2017-18 NFL season. Now, they face the Detroit Lions, who are coming off a victory over the Arizona Cardinals that saw quarterback Matthew Stafford, 29, throw four touchdown passes, including two in the fourth quarter. Eli Manning, 36, is in search for his first touchdown pass of the season, and he better find the endzone or the Giants will leave MetLife Stadium with a 0-2 record.

The Giants started the season without Odell Beckham Jr., 24, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Though he returned to practice in a limited capacity on Sept. 14, according to ESPN, Giants fans shouldn’t expect to see him play in this game – or in any for the next month or so. OBJ said he’s dealing with a six-to-eight week injury timeline before he gets back. “I don’t really know how realistic it was,” he said after practice. “As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn’t there. It had been three weeks after the injury. It hasn’t even been a month since it happened. This is a six- to eight-week thing. Unfortunately, as much as I was trying my hardest to get there, it just wasn’t enough time.”

Speaking of time, it took a while for Matthew to prove why he’s worth the $135 million dollar contract he signed in August. His first throw of the season was an interception, as the ball ended up in the hands of Arizona’s Justin Brethel, 27, who ran it back 82 yards for a touchdown. Matthew found his groove later in the game, connecting with Kenny Golladay, 23, for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The 35-23 victory helped washed away thoughts of that interception.

“I’ve thrown interceptions in this league,” Matthew said, per ESPN. “Probably throw another one. I got to keep playing, man, that’s for my team, right? Keep playing. That’s what we talk about. It takes four quarters and I think the guys in our locker room know that.”

