VH1 Hip Hop Honors Live Stream: Watch 90’s Game Changers At Star-Studded Event

Living legends! VH1’s special ‘Hip Hop Honors’ airs on Sept. 18, and some of the biggest stars and artists will be recognized for their influence and accomplishments. Watch our live stream at 9 p.m. ET!

Get your buttery popcorn ready, since VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers airs tonight! Many of the most recognizable artists and entertainers will be celebrated for their influence during the golden era of hip-hop. Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams, Kelly Rowland, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and T.I. are just a few of the big celebs who showed up for the star-studded event held in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. Fans can hardly wait to see their favorite artists take the stage, like Mariah Carey who will be performing her hit single “Honey” with Da Brat and Jermaine Dupri! The show will also honor Martin Lawrence, video director Hype Williams and several aspects of black culture from the nineties era. Don’t miss a second of the action by watching our live stream at 9 p.m. ET, below!

As expected, Mariah came dressed to impress for the special occasion, rocking a sexy jumpsuit with a gold bra top. The legendary songstress is being honored for all the hip hop collaborations she’s been part of throughout her illustrious career and she couldn’t have been more excited. Before the special aired, she took to Twitter with a heartfelt and grateful message. “Thank you @VH1 for honoring me at #HipHopHonors. Tune in tonight at 9/8c to watch my performance with these amazing collaborators! 🍯🦋,” she wrote. Other performances will include Fabolous, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Havoc, The Lox, Ty Dolla $ign and Xscape. Talented stars and artists like Tichina Arnold, Faith Evans, DJ Khaled and Timbaland were presenters!

Last year’s honoree of the night, Missy Elliot, got the party started with an out-of-this-world performance, while rap queen Lil’ Kim also took the stage during the ceremony. Martin will also be sharing a few words after being acknowledged for impacting hip hop through comedy. His self-titled sitcom recently marked its 25th anniversary, so he’s no flash in the pan. “Anytime anyone wants to recognize you for your work, it’s an honor,” Martin said to Billboard. “I am looking forward to a really great night of fun and music.”

