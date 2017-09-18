Well, well, well. Look who’s back together?! T.I. and Tiny made it clear on the red carpet at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors that they’re together again. Their massive PDA said it all! See EXCLUSIVE pics and video here!

The ongoing saga that is the status of T.I. and Tiny‘s love life may finally have its epic conclusion. The estranged husband and wife both attended the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in Brooklyn on September 18, and while they didn’t roll up together, it’s pretty much a done deal that they’re back together. Tip, 36, and Tiny, 42, were all over each other on the red carpet, and they didn’t let up for the entire night, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, because “he thought Tiny looked so sexy in her outfits and made it a point to let everyone know it.” Check out our video below to see all the hot action!

“Tip was absolutely enamored with Tiny at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors,” the eyewitness told us. “They walked the carpet separately because Tiny was appearing with her group Xscape and was set to perform, but as soon as Tip saw his wife he made a b-line for her so he could hug and kiss her,” the eyewitness told us. “Tip saw just how much love and praise Tiny was getting from everyone for her sexy body and couldn’t help himself but grab Tiny tightly by the waist and pull her in for a cute kiss. He wanted to show her off almost like his trophy wife. Tiny worked hard on her body in order to lure Tip back to her and it looked like she succeeded because they were PDA’ing all night. He couldn’t get enough of her as the sat together during the show.”

Amazing! Tiny’s been working like crazy to get her revenge body as she and T.I. struggled with their marriage. The results have paid off; she’s never looked better — and T.I. can clearly see that, too. Despite their issues, these two lovebirds found their way back to each other. T.I.’s been putting in legwork to get her back in his good graces. He’s wooed her with fancy champagne, roses, gifts, and romantic nights away from the kids, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. He even rented the presidential suite, which had its own private pool, for a romantic night at the Bel Air Hotel in LA! No wonder she’s loving him again.

