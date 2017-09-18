News

Sam Shepard, Charlie Murphy & More Stars Left Out Of Emmys In Memoriam & Fans Are Pissed

The Emmys forgot to include a number of beloved celebs during the In Memoriam segment of the show. Fans are livid that many notable stars were shockingly shut out for no reason.

There’s a lot of Emmys backlash going around concerning the In Memoriam segment. Bloodline star Sam ShepardPower and Chapelle’s Show star Charlie Murphy, The Sopranos star Frank Vincent, character actor Harry Dean Stanton, stand-up comedy legend Dick Gregory, and Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi star Erin Moran were left out of the In Memoriam segment at the Emmys. All five of these beloved actors died this year, but for some reason they were snubbed. Fans immediately noticed these names were not included and started bashing the Emmys on Twitter. Rapper and movie star Common, 45, also noticed the omission and remembered Dick and Charlie on Twitter.

The Television Academy of Arts and Sciences has not revealed why these TV stars were left out of the In Memoriam segment. Fans and celebs were also shocked that former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes was included in the segment. Roger was accused of sexual harassment by more than 20 women before he died in May 2017 at the age of 77. He was featured in the touching segment alongside Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Adam West, Don Rickles, Jerry Lewis, Florence Henderson, and many more. Check out all of the angry fan tweets below.

Both Frank and Harry died just days before the Emmys, so the list of stars included in the segment could have already been finalized. However, the rest of the stars died weeks if not months before the Emmys. They should have been included. Despite the snub by the Emmys, these actors will never be forgotten.

