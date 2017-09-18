Scott Disick, 34, Takes Sofia Richie, 19, On Shopping Spree As Friends Freak Over Possible Heartbreak

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted burning plastic on Sept. 18! While it looks like their shopping spree was a blast, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY her loved ones are worried!

When it comes to dating rumors, Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, sure know how to add fuel to the fire! After being spotted together several times over the past week, the pair were seen hitting up a top-of-the-line store in Beverly Hills today, Sept. 18. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and daughter of Lionel Richie, 42, are rumored to be an item. And with the way Scott seemed to be tending to her during their shopping spree, it looks like things are definitely going in that direction! The father of three and former beau of Kourtney Kardashian, 38, appeared to be treating Sofia to a special trip to a Gucci store and she was not complaining!

The reality TV star was spotted opening the passenger side door of his black Ferrari convertible for the aspiring model, in a very gentlemanly fashion. Sofia looked totally stunning, yet relaxed, for the occasion. She wore her hair in a chic bun, rocked some dark shades and diamond earrings. For a touch of “laid-back cool” she donned a tied up white t-shirt and blue jeans. Scott kept things totally casual in a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. When you’re Scott, you really don’t have to try hard to look cool! After they packed their purchases into the fancy car they sped off together. Click here to see pics of Scott having fun with Sofia and Chloe Bartoli.

While the whole thing might look cute to some fans, Sofia’s loved ones aren’t happy with the arrangement. “Sofia’s friends and family are not exactly thrilled that she’s dating Scott — to say the least,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s the age difference for starters, she’s only 19, while he’s 34. Then there’s the fact he’s been in rehab, he’s a womanizer, and has three children. Sofia is completely crazy about Scott though, she’s totally head over heels in love, and thinks he’s the coolest, funniest, sexiest guy she’s ever met. Everyone’s worried that she’s fallen way too hard for him, way too quickly, and that he’s going to just use her for a while, then move on to someone else leaving her heartbroken. But, Sofia is 19 years old, so there’s no stopping her. And what Sofia wants, Sofia gets, no mater how badly it may end for her.”

