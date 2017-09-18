‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Bares His Behind In Steamy Sex Scene & Fans Go Wild

Damn, Sam! ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan stripped down for a scorching sex scene on Sept. 17, and fans are losing their mind over his naked butt! See the pics, here.

Yowza! We knew Sam Heughan, 37, was hot, but he showed us just how sexy he is on the Sept. 17 episode of Outlander when he took off all his clothes! The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser, was engaging in a steamy sex scene with Mary MacNab (Emma Campbell-Jones) when he showed off his rippling muscles and naked butt. Is it hot in here, or is it just him?! Scroll down to see the NSFW pic.

As a fugitive, Jamie had been in hiding and was desperate to feel close to someone again, while missing Clair Randall (Caitriona Balfe) terribly. His sister Jenny suggested he meet up with Mary, and he did just that… and a little more. He looked hot, hot, hot, prosthetic scars and all during their steamy romp. In Sept., he explained how he keeps his bum screen-ready. “I do tailor my workouts,” he told Glamour. “There is something very physical about Jamie, and he is probably bigger than I would be in real life. Also, I just discovered the booty band, and well, you might find one in my bag. It really works.” We’ll say! Click here for more Sam pics.

Fans were equally (and pleasantly) surprised. They immediately rushed to Twitter to tweet in glee about the booty and their reactions have us dying. “Waiting for gifs of Jamie’s butt to flood my feed in 3, 2… # Outlander # Dunbonnet,” wrote one eager fan. Another took advantage of a shocked gif from the Emmys on Sept. 17, writing “My face upon seeing Jamie Frasier’s fine butt in #Outlander # Dunbonnet Episode 302.” Naked Jamie and almost naked Frank in the same episode!? @ ankenneyy you spoil us!,” one fan giggled, while another shamelessly wrote “Naked Jamie is delicious.” Yes girls!

So here it is, in all its glory:

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jamie’s naked sex scene? Let us know!