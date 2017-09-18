Sam Bruno Dishes On Working With Kanye West & Takes Us Behind ‘Hello Hater’

Sam Bruno has worked with everyone from Kanye West to Lady Gaga, and now she’s winning fans with her own sound, too. Here, we chat about her new music and what it was like to get the call from Kanye to fly to London and collaborate!

This interview with quadruple threat (she’s a singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer) Sam Bruno has been edited and condensed for clarity. Scroll to listen to I AM SAM PT. 1, and be sure to check out the official video for “Hello Hater.”

What’s the inspiration behind “Hello Hater?”

I struggled with having haters and being bullied in school, and I’ve been cyber-bullied since. I was in the studio with my team and I was on the mic just freestyling, and I said something like, “They never, never shut up,” and they went, ‘Hey, haters never shut up, maybe this should be about haters.” I was like, “Perfect!”

We wrote it about keeping the people in your life who love and support you close, while blocking out the people who bring you down. But not with holding a middle finger up to them; more like a peace sign. It’s about shining love on them, too.

The WRLD remix of “Hello Hater” is great, too!

I’m super excited about it. He brought a really fresh perspective but still stayed true to the song. A remix should elevate a song and that’s what he did!

Any plans to tour?

Now that I have a project out, I am currently pursuing different touring opportunities!

Who would you like to go out with?

I think Halsey, Lorde and Tove Lo would be dope to tour with.

How did working with Kanye West on Cruel Summer influence you?

Hip-hop influences me period. I’s the most honest, cool genre — we all just have to give it up to hip-hop. I’m a huge fan of Kanye’s so that really does influence and inspire my music.

What was it like working with him?

It was a moment of, ‘I belong,’ because it was my first songwriting experience ever as a professional.

Did anything about Kanye surprise you?

What surprised me was that he’s not an asshole! He is a leader. And the way that he led the whole camp to execute his vision with such grace was brilliant, you couldn’t help but be moved and be like, yeah, he’s the real deal. For someone like Kanye to hear my demos and fly me to London…his exact words were, “Get that pop girl out here with the dope melodies,” that was really cool and very unexpected.

If someone’s never heard you before, what’s the song you’d want them to hear first?

“Search Party” was my first release but there’s something special and magical about that song and it’s a really cool story from beginning to end. As a songwriter, I pride myself on being a storyteller, so I’d want them to hear that.

Anything else in the pipeline you want us to know about?

I write and produce for a lot of other artists. I do have a collaboration coming up soon with someone huge and other songs with a few artists I’m really excited about. As far as my artistry goes, I’m working overtime on my EP, so EP part 2 is coming. I’m writing a lot of new material!

