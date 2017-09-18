Ohio State Student, 22, Shot By Her Boyfriend In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A former Ohio State University student, Heather Campbell, 22, was shot and killed in what police believe may be a murder-suicide, according to evidence. Campbell’s boyfriend, Kyle Lafferty is suspected of shooting her, before turning the gun on himself.

Kyle Lafferty, 25 — a graduate of a prestigious naval academy — is suspected of fatally shooting his 22-year-old girlfriend, a Ohio State student, Heather Campbell, before killing himself. On the morning of Sunday [at 2:33 AM], Sept. 17, Columbus Police Department officers were dispatched to a Columbus, Ohio apartment complex, on a report that a man and woman were found dead; all of this per the CPD official Twitter account. When officers arrived, they found the victim [Campbell] and the suspect [Lafferty] suffering from gunshot wounds. There has been no mention of the extent of their gunshot wound injuries. However, both Campbell and Lafferty were pronounced dead at 3:16 AM.

Now, the CPD are investigating, what they say the evidence indicates, could be a murder-suicide. Nonetheless, the official cause of death and autopsy results have yet to be confirmed and/or completed, as the investigation is ongoing. Both victims were discovered at the Taylor House complex, near the intersection of Bethel and Olentangy River Roads, where police said a woman was concerned about her friend, Campbell [according to Fox 28 in Columbus, Ohio]. The woman then went to check on Campbell at the apartment, where she found the two dead inside a first floor unit, as reported by the outlet. Police say this is the 94th homicide in Columbus this year.

Ohio State released the following statement about Campbell, who was enrolled as a student at the University: “We are heartbroken to learn about this tragedy. Heather Campbell was a psychology major from Strongsville. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Counseling is available for those students in our community who need support by calling 614-292-5766.”

According to Campbell’s apparent Facebook page, she had worked as a Nuclear Engineer Mate in the Navy since August 2016. And, according to Lafferty’s apparent Facebook page, he graduated the US Merchant Marine Academy [a distinguished naval engineering school] in June 2015, after enrolling in 2013. Since graduating, the Merchant Marine Officer had worked at Kirby Offshore Marine in New Jersey, as detailed on his Facebook page.

The CPD tweeted the following statement, where they have asked anyone with any additional information regarding this case to contact the PD’s homicide unit.

MURDER-SUICIDE INVESTIGATION:25yo Kyle Lafferty is suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 22yo Heather Campbell, then killing himself pic.twitter.com/dr4NmO1Blq — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers,