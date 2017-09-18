NBA Launches Next Chapter Of Their ‘This Is Why We Play’ Campaign Ahead Of New Season

The NBA is getting fans ready for the 2017-18 season with a new chapter of their ‘This Is Why We Play’ campaign, titled, ‘I’m Why’; which consists of 3 epic videos that take fans on an emotional ride through last season!

The NBA is getting fans pumped for the new season — which begins Oct. 17 on TNT — in the best way possible! On Monday Sept. 18, the NBA officially launched “I’m Why,” the next chapter of their global “This Is Why We Play” campaign. “I’m Why” taps into fans’ emotions with highlights of various elements of NBA basketball that make this game so special; some of which include, players breaking records, mothers supporting their sons, a chance at an NBA Championship, fans cheering in the stands, employees working behind the scenes and more.

Ahead of the 2017-18 season, the “I’m Why” chapter consists of three spots — “Tipping Off 2017,” “Golden State’s Home Court Advantage” and “I’m Why Mexico 2017,”. Each video uses existing footage and documentary-style production to reveal stories of what inspires players and teams on and off the court. See all three spots above and below!

First up, “Tipping Off 2017”. The video [seen above] highlights some of the most exhilarating and intriguing stories from the past season, as well as and the many reasons fans can’t wait for the start of a new season, aka an NBA Tip-Off! Some of the highlights include different cities joining forces, epic performance and NBA-obsessed fans on and off the court! “Tipping off 2017”, is set to air on ABC, Sept. 24 during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Next up, “Golden State’s Home Court Advantage,”, which is actually the first of 30 unique team spots. This one in particular tells the story of Megan, a team member on the Golden State Warriors’ game-night staff, who is responsible for covering Oracle Arena’s 19,596 seats with gold shirts before playoff games. She explains that it’s her job to make sure GSW fans have the best experience possible, because they are the ones who hype up the players. This will air locally beginning on Saturday, Sept. 30 and will run in-arena opening night when Stephen Curry, 29, will present the “Home Court Advantage” award to one lucky fan!

Lastly, there’s the “I’m Why Mexico 2017”. This is a custom spot adapted by local agency Havas, which celebrates 25 years of NBA games held in Mexico. The video will get fans to look forward to the Mexico City Games, which begin in December.

Check out the new “I’m Why” videos and don’t miss the start of the NBA regular season on Tuesday , Oct. 17, only on TNT!

